Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 3030357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Trading Up 18.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $502.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Kodak

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 128.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 30,375 shares during the period. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Kodak

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.