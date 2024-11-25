eBay Completes Sale of Aurelia Netherlands Topco B.V. Shares for $1.04 Billion

San Jose, California – eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) recently disclosed in an 8-K filing that its subsidiary, eBay International Holding GmbH, has finalized the sale of 96,745,804 ordinary shares of Aurelia Netherlands Topco B.V. The shares were purchased by Aurelia UK Feederco Limited, a privately held company based in England and Wales, for an approximate sum of $1.04 billion in cash.

The transaction, completed on November 25, 2024, marks a significant move for eBay. The company has revealed its intentions to utilize the proceeds from the sale for various corporate purposes. These may involve initiatives such as share buybacks, debt repayments, capital expenditures, and potential acquisitions. eBay plans to detail its comprehensive capital allocation strategy in its upcoming financial report for the year ending December 31, 2024.

While outlining these developments, eBay also issued a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements within the disclosure. The company highlighted the uncertainties and risks inherent in such projections, emphasizing that actual results could vary from anticipated outcomes. eBay underscored the importance for investors and stakeholders not to overly rely on forward-looking statements, given the unpredictability of external factors that could impact the company’s performance.

The 8-K filing presented insights into eBay’s ongoing financial strategies and emphasized its commitment to transparent communication with shareholders. The company stated that the forward-looking statements in the document are valid as of the filing date and that eBay is not obligated to publicly revise or update these statements, except as required by law.

For a more comprehensive understanding of eBay’s financial standing, interested parties are encouraged to review the company’s complete filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the latest annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year concluding on December 31, 2023, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Please note that the article has been produced based on information contained in the official 8-K filing submitted by eBay to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

