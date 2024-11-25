Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS) versus UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Critical Comparison

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) and Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of UiPath shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of UiPath shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Elys BMG Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

UiPath has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elys BMG Group has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UiPath 0 16 2 0 2.11 Elys BMG Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for UiPath and Elys BMG Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

UiPath presently has a consensus price target of $17.47, suggesting a potential upside of 19.83%. Elys BMG Group has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 249,900.00%. Given Elys BMG Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elys BMG Group is more favorable than UiPath.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UiPath and Elys BMG Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UiPath $1.38 billion 5.80 -$89.88 million ($0.20) -72.90 Elys BMG Group $42.68 million 0.00 -$18.26 million ($0.56) 0.00

Elys BMG Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UiPath. UiPath is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elys BMG Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UiPath and Elys BMG Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UiPath -8.13% -3.98% -2.76% Elys BMG Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Elys BMG Group beats UiPath on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric. It serves banking and financial services, healthcare, insurance, public sectors, manufacturing, retail, and telecom industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Elys BMG Group

Elys BMG Group, Inc. engages in the provision of business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing. It provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Elys Game Technology, Corp. and changed its name to Elys BMG Group, Inc. in January 2024. Elys BMG Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

