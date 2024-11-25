Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $131.67 and last traded at $131.50, with a volume of 86872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 15.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,106,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,515,000 after acquiring an additional 149,446 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $12,713,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

