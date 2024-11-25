Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 2586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerflex from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Enerflex Trading Down 0.5 %

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0268 per share. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently -11.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enerflex by 1.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 152,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Enerflex by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enerflex by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

