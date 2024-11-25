EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . 196,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 139,238 shares.The stock last traded at $3.73 and had previously closed at $3.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of EVE in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get EVE alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EVE

EVE Stock Up 20.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EVE by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in EVE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in EVE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EVE by 63.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.