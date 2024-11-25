EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Sold by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 215.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 133.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 1.06. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.09.

Insider Activity

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $144.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 162.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $33,181.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,028.02. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $48,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,517.40. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,716 shares of company stock valued at $188,810. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EverQuote

EverQuote Profile

(Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.