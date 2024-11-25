Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.30 and last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Excelerate Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $193.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.09 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 28.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

