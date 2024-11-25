EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Insider Sunil Sajnani Sells 34,493 Shares

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) insider Sunil Sajnani sold 34,493 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $428,403.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,725.64. This represents a 34.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EZCORP Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EZPW stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 284,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,062. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $691.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in EZCORP by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in EZCORP by 640.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of EZCORP in a report on Friday, October 4th.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

