Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.80 and last traded at $63.80, with a volume of 260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.26.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $888.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

