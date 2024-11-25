First Solar (FSLR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) recently:

11/22/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $290.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2024 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2024 – First Solar was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/31/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $274.00 to $257.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $280.00 to $252.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $297.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $315.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – First Solar had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $286.00.

10/30/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $281.00 to $278.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $368.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $311.00 to $279.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $321.00 to $269.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2024 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $254.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

10/16/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $285.00 to $280.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $320.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $271.00 to $266.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2024 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $343.00 to $321.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – First Solar is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.13. 1,868,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,253. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.65 and a 200 day moving average of $225.81. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.88 and a 1-year high of $306.77.

Get First Solar Inc alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in First Solar by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 15,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,887 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in First Solar by 8.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,897 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.