Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,354,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,519 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $725,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 455,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $609,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3,082.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $23.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

