Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.58 Billion Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,305,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,153 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,584,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,125,000 after purchasing an additional 80,070 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 57.0% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 289,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 37,346 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,874,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $105.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $471.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.81.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

