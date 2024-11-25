Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 99,145 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,117,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,145 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Mastercard worth $2,033,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This represents a 23.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $533.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.16.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $520.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $404.32 and a 12-month high of $534.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $506.91 and a 200-day moving average of $473.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

