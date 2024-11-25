Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,854,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422,080 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of PepsiCo worth $1,335,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $162.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.89. The company has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.85 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

