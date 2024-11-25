Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.89 and last traded at $60.01, with a volume of 23452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.85.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

