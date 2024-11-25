Global X Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Global X Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$40.30 and last traded at C$40.30. 2,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 5,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.28.

Global X Uranium Index ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.61.

