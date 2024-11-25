Global X Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Global X Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$40.30 and last traded at C$40.30. 2,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 5,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.28.
Global X Uranium Index ETF Trading Down 2.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.61.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Uranium Index ETF
- Trading Halts Explained
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.