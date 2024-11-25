Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.69.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $133.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.27. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

