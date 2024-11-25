GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lowered its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 1.51% of GXO Logistics worth $93,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 104,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 67,190 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 31.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,953 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $60.47 on Monday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GXO. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

