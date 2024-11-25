Halliburton (HAL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/18/2024 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $37.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $40.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Halliburton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Halliburton had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

HAL traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,280,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153,535. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 17,317.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,462,000 after buying an additional 13,552,927 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 24,954.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,730,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $92,250,000 after buying an additional 2,720,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $55,132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Halliburton by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $340,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,520,383 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $160,367,000 after purchasing an additional 995,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

