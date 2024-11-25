Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 116 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.06% of Corpay worth $12,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $553,667,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corpay by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,177,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,497,000 after purchasing an additional 70,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 1,734.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 400,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,740,000 after purchasing an additional 378,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPAY shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Corpay from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corpay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corpay

In related news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total transaction of $2,960,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,961.88. This represents a 81.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $1,116,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,645.40. This trade represents a 22.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $380.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.68 and a 12 month high of $380.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.21.

Corpay Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

