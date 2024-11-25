Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1,213.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 294,717 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.07.

NYSE BMY opened at $59.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $120.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -66.85%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

