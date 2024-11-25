Hancock Whitney Corp Has $14.28 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.57.

AMGN opened at $293.00 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.68 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $157.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.24%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

