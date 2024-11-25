Hancock Whitney Corp Has $21.78 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets makes up about 0.7% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $21,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.42.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $213.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.05.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. This represents a 13.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 15.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.