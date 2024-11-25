Hancock Whitney Corp Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD opened at $90.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.95. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,002.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,422.22%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.41.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 27.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,674 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

