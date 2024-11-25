Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $14.96. 66 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08.

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (HCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a subsidiary to provide exposure to a broad range of commodity-related derivative instruments. The objective of the fund is long-term total return.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.