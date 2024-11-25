Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 12680771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).
Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
About Haydale Graphene Industries
Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers, and other nanomaterials; ceramycGuard, and advanced consulting services.
