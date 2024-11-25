Head-To-Head Comparison: Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) versus Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bullfrog AI and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bullfrog AI 0 0 0 0 0.00 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 0 2 7 0 2.78

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.85%. Given Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is more favorable than Bullfrog AI.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bullfrog AI N/A -141.39% -124.63% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries -5.73% 42.92% 7.25%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Bullfrog AI and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Bullfrog AI has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bullfrog AI and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bullfrog AI $60,000.00 325.17 -$5.36 million ($0.85) -2.64 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $15.85 billion 1.20 -$559.00 million ($0.85) -19.80

Bullfrog AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bullfrog AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Bullfrog AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of Bullfrog AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries beats Bullfrog AI on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data. It also has licensing agreements with George Washington University for rights to use siRNA targeting Beta2-spectrin in the treatment of human diseases, including hepatocellular carcinoma, obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Johns Hopkins University for the use of a formulation of Mebendazole for the treatment of glioblastoma, and human cancer or neoplastic disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products. The company focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), respiratory, and oncology areas. It provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, as well as contract manufacturing services; and operates an out-licensing platform that offers a portfolio of products to other pharmaceutical companies. The company also offers BENDEKA and TREANDA injections for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent b-cell non-hodgkin’s lymphoma; GRANIX; TRISENOX; LONQUEX; and TEVAGRASTIM/RATIOGRASTIM. In addition, it provides COPAXONE for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; AJOVY for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults; AUSTEDO for the treatment of neurodegenerative and movement disorders associated with Huntington’s disease and tardive dyskinesia; UZEDY for the treatment of schizophrenia; ProAir RespiClick inhalation powder; QVAR for treatment for asthma; BRALTUS, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist; CINQAIR/CINQAERO injection; DuoResp Spiromax, an inhaled corticosteroid and long-acting beta-agonist bronchodilator; and AirDuo RespiClick fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder. The company offers its OTC products under SUDOCREM, NasenDuo, DICLOX FORTE, OLFEN Max, and FLEGAMINA brand names. It has collaboration agreements with MedinCell; Sanofi; Alvotech; and Biolojic Design Ltd., as well as license agreement with MODAG GmbH. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

