Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $84.30 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,764 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up 1.3% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Cheniere Energy worth $84,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 46,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 23,414 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $953,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNG stock opened at $224.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.90. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $225.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.44.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

