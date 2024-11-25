Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,962 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.2% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $122.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day moving average of $116.55. The firm has a market cap of $536.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.21.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

