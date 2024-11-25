Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 36,428 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 975,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,428 shares during the quarter. Associated Capital Group makes up about 0.5% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Capital Group were worth $34,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AC. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $222,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Associated Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Associated Capital Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AC opened at $36.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $773.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.86. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

