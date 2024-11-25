Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 1,752,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,411,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUMA shares. Piper Sandler set a $6.00 target price on shares of Humacyte and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humacyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $538.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 252,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,695,455.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,306,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,896,373.44. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 277,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $1,792,772.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,029,374 shares in the company, valued at $26,070,049.78. The trade was a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,584,153 shares of company stock valued at $13,476,796 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

