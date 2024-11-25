Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,052 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,726 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,704 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,200,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,123,000 after buying an additional 711,531 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,194,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,605,000 after buying an additional 309,701 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,922,000 after buying an additional 85,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $77.32 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average of $77.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

