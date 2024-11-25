ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 479.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IBRX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised ImmunityBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Price Performance

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

IBRX stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. ImmunityBio has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 8.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.