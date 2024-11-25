Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Insider Buys $149,831.40 in Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) insider Robert Lechleider acquired 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $149,831.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,831.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Immunome Price Performance

IMNM stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 351,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,478. Immunome, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $30.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $685.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMNM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Immunome from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Immunome in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Immunome has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Immunome by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,224,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Immunome by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,488,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,971,000 after buying an additional 324,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 113.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Immunome by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after purchasing an additional 279,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Immunome by 228.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,713,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

