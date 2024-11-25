Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Insider Buys $149,831.40 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2024

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNMGet Free Report) insider Robert Lechleider acquired 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $149,831.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,831.40. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Immunome Price Performance

IMNM stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 351,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,478. Immunome, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $30.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $685.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMNM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Immunome from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Immunome in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Immunome has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Immunome

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Immunome by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,224,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Immunome by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,488,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,971,000 after buying an additional 324,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 113.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Immunome by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after purchasing an additional 279,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Immunome by 228.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,713,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.