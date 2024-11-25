Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Shares Bought by Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,268,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,642 shares during the period. Innovid comprises approximately 2.8% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovid were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Innovid in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Innovid during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Innovid by 3,951.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 114,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovid alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTV shares. JMP Securities downgraded Innovid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp cut Innovid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

Innovid Stock Performance

CTV opened at $3.05 on Monday. Innovid Corp. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

About Innovid

(Free Report)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.