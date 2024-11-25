Insider Buying: Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Buys $12,450.00 in Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $12,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,200. This represents a 12.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.23. 33,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,471. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -58.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Alden Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,301,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the second quarter worth $867,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,496,000 after buying an additional 13,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

