Insider Buying: Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) Insider Acquires 1,580 Shares of Stock

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND – Get Free Report) insider Enrico (Ric) Buratto purchased 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$12.72 ($8.31) per share, with a total value of A$20,092.86 ($13,132.59).

Enrico (Ric) Buratto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Enrico (Ric) Buratto purchased 1,500 shares of Monadelphous Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$13.16 ($8.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,746.00 ($12,905.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.65.

About Monadelphous Group

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

