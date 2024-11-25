Insider Selling: Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) CEO Sells $30,994.16 in Stock

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Debonis sold 41,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $30,994.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,699,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,482. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pixelworks Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $0.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.61. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.08.

Institutional Trading of Pixelworks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pixelworks by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pixelworks by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 574,643 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PXLW shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Pixelworks from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

