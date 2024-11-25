Insider Selling: Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $35,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,173,094.92. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 22nd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $35,740.00.
- On Monday, November 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $35,540.00.
- On Friday, November 15th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $35,610.00.
Summit Midstream Trading Up 3.8 %
Summit Midstream stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Summit Midstream Corporation has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $40.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54.
Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream
About Summit Midstream
Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Summit Midstream
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.