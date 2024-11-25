Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.2% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 43,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 121,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.2% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $505.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.19. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $382.66 and a 1-year high of $515.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

