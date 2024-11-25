Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $511.45 and last traded at $507.04. Approximately 10,504,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 37,902,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $505.79.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $493.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.19.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
