Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.11 and last traded at $52.11, with a volume of 1564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.77.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $48.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile
The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
