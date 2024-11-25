Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.61 and last traded at $84.28, with a volume of 44381 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $621.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.70.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.