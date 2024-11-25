Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Holdings Lifted by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 412.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 143,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 43,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

