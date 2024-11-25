Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Community Health Systems (CYH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE: CYH) in the last few weeks:

11/25/2024 – Community Health Systems was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

11/22/2024 – Community Health Systems was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

11/15/2024 – Community Health Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2024 – Community Health Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/25/2024 – Community Health Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $5.50 to $5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Community Health Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $3.00 to $5.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of CYH stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 932,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,671. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $503.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50.

Get Community Health Systems Inc alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,121,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $3,692,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 43.3% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 913,542 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1,278.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 707,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 656,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 51.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 942,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 318,333 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.