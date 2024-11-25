Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Marathon Oil (MRO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) in the last few weeks:

11/23/2024 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2024 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2024 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $27.61 to $28.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2024 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2024 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE MRO remained flat at $28.55 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64.

Get Marathon Oil Co alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 18.88%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 256,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $7,459,100.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,335,313.10. The trade was a 30.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. The trade was a 33.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,693 shares of company stock worth $10,964,251. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.