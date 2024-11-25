iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.43 and last traded at $65.72, with a volume of 152282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.92.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $13,481,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,278,000. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,991,000. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,966,000. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,985,000.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.