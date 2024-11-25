iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,219,000. Stairway Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $219,879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,758 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,599,000 after buying an additional 2,129,111 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,093,915 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.68. The firm has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

