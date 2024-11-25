iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.58 and last traded at $47.79, with a volume of 257788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.58.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2779 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
