iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.58 and last traded at $47.79, with a volume of 257788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.58.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2779 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYDB. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.